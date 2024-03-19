Bintulu man caught with drugs worth over RM412,000 for local market

KUCHING (March 19): Police arrested a man in Bintulu today after he was caught with drugs worth over RM412,000.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said during a raid, police found and seized 10kg of drugs, believed to be methamphetamine, from the man’s car.

“Guided by the suspect, the police also raided a shophouse and seized 170 juice packets containing ecstasy powder and 577 grams of ecstasy pills.

“Total seizures of drugs amounted to RM412,198.72 and the drugs can cater to 68,923 drug addicts,” he said in a statement.

Also seized during the operation was a car worth RM150,000 and an RM37,000 watch.

Khaw said the drugs are believed to be for the local market.

He said police will file a remand application for the man tomorrow.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.