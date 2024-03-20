Malaysia at risk of becoming failed state if religious extremism continues, says activist

KUCHING (March 20): Malaysia is at risk of becoming a failed state if it continues down a path of religious intolerance and extremism, claimed activist Peter John Jaban.

The Global Human Rights Federation (GHRF) deputy president said using religion as a political tool to gain power and control is not only unethical but also detrimental to the progress and development of a nation.

“Religious beliefs are supposed to be followed in accordance with one’s religious teachings and not by interfering and imposing it on others and restricting their freedom and ways.

“In the purpose of economic growth and development, religious participation and beliefs should not be an interference or hindrance towards the success of the nation,” he said in a statement today to mark International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

According to him, many non-governmental organisations and netizens are deeply concerned and increasingly disturbed by the level of racial and religious intolerance, which is morphing into a threat to national unity and harmony.

“The future of Malaysia depends on the ability to embrace diversity and promote economic growth without sacrificing cultural and religious freedoms.

“It is time to put an end to the religious extremism that is threatening the unity and harmony of the nation,” he said.

He added GHRF is greatly disappointed with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and the Ministry of Unity.

He questioned whether the ministry has ever been upheld or put into action measures to fight against racial and religious intolerance which are rapidly growing in Malaysia.