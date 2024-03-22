SUPP Bawang Assan donates computers to Sibu Hospital

SIBU (March 22): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community Development Team handed over two computers to Sibu Hospital yesterday.

The team’s head Kevin Lau said the computers are donated to support the function of the hospital.

“We come to understand that the hospital really needs new computers as a number of its current ones are old and outdated.

“We have decided to buy two new computers and donate them to Sibu Hospital, which we hope can be helpful for their administrative work,” he pointed out.

Lau, who is also Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) Environment and Public Health Standing Committee chairman, said this was the community development team’s first contribution to Sibu Hospital.

“The team took the initiative to find the needs of the hospital, and if more arise in the future, we will look into how we can assist,” he added.

On another matter, he said his team will be distributing ‘bubur lambuk’ at the Paradom area next week, in conjunction with the Ramadan month.