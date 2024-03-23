Abd Karim: Sarawak to learn from Singapore in setting up art galleries

KUCHING (March 23): The Sarawak government has plans to set up a new art gallery and cultural centre to support local talents in the creative industry, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Taking cues from Singapore’s growing creative industry, the state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts announced the ministry’s plan to visit Singapore to learn how it manages its art galleries.

“The visit will be this year, if I’m not mistaken June or July,” Abdul Karim told reporters during an art preview at Hoan Gallery in La Promenade Mall here today.

“This is for us to conduct a study on how they (Singapore) manage their art galleries and their operational aspects.

“I envision having a dedicated organising body that is focused on managing our state’s work of arts,” he said.

On the initial proposal to turn the old Government Printing Office, built in 1908 in the city centre here, into the Sarawak Art Gallery, the minister said that a final decision had yet to be made.

He said there has been a slight issue with the flooring and the condition of the old Government Printing Office building, of which extensive renovation and additional maintenance are required.

“Despite this challenge, Sarawak remains committed towards developing the state’s creative industry through the setting up of various art and craft galleries, and a performing arts centre,” he added.