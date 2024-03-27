Miri retiree poorer by over RM32,000 after falling for online job scam

MIRI (March 27): A retiree here lost over RM32,000 after falling victim to an online job scam recently.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the woman in her 60s lodged a police report on the incident on Tuesday.

“The victim saw an advertisement on Facebook and clicked on a link that took her to a website, www.ticket2u.cc, and she then communicated with the suspect via Telegram.

“The suspect explained to the victim her job scope which would be done online, and that she needed to deposit money to earn a commission for every job done,” he said in a statement today.

Alexson said the victim accepted the job offer and continued to deposit money into bank accounts given by the suspect.

However, when she wanted to withdraw her commission, the suspect gave all sorts of excuses and even demanded that she deposit more money, he added.

“This was when she realised she had been scammed.”

He said in total, the retiree made 16 transactions to eight different bank accounts, amounting to RM32,500.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.