Malaysia, China to enhance TVET collab, says Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR (March 28): Malaysia and China will engage in more collaborations in the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this was discussed during his meeting with Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, today

“China has also expressed its willingness to provide more training series, share experiences and educational opportunities in technology and vocational fields, particularly to students and workers in Malaysia,” he said in a post on his Facebook.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid said the meeting also discussed the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations on May 31.

In recent months, he said he had met with many top Chinese leaders who visited Malaysia, and they were all confident that the relationship between the two countries would grow to greater heights.

Ahmad Zahid said they also requested for more cooperation at both party and governmental levels for the benefit of the people of both countries.

Also present at the meeting were Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin and Majilis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

According to Ahmad Zahid, Liu was accompanied by China’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing, and embassy officials. – Bernama