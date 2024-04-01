S’wak mulling over Cambridge syllabus assessment for Pri 6 students, says deputy minister

SIBU (April 1): Sarawak is planning to have its own assessment test for Primary Six pupils statewide starting 2026, said Datuk Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said this plan is in line with the dual-language programme (DLP).

“We (state government) are even considering the Cambridge syllabus (for the test),” he told The Borneo Post when contacted tonight.

The Pelawan assemblyman was asked for clarification on his speech at a dinner on Sunday, which was reported by See Hua Daily News.

Tiang said the proposed assessment plan was in addition to the Sarawak government’s initiative to provide free tertiary education in all state-owned universities and higher learning institutions starting from 2026.

Last November, Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn had said the proposed standard assessment for Primary 6 in Sarawak was expected to start in 2025 and would focus on DLP subjects of Science, Mathematics and English.

However, the minister was quick to point out it was still too premature to reveal more details about the assessment, as deliberations were still ongoing.

The federal government had abolished the Form 3 Assessment in June 2022, after it was not carried out in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) Primary 6 exam was scrapped in 2021.