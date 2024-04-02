Guan Eng urges PM Anwar to call for emergency NSC meeting after latest arson attack on KK Mart

KUALA LUMPUR (April 2): DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng today urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to call for an emergency National Security Council (NSC) meeting, following the arson attacks on three KK Super Mart outlets amid the ‘Allah’ socks controversy.

He said the meeting should discuss the current situation following yesterday’s firebombing of a third and latest KK Super Mart outlet in Kuching, Sarawak

“The meeting must adopt urgent measures to prevent any escalation (of attacks) that would jeopardise peace and harmony in our multiethnic and multireligious society,” he said in a statement this morning.

The NSC, popularly known by its Malay initials MKN, is a joint federal agency under the Prime Minister’s Department that is responsible for advising the federal and state governments on matters related to national security and the safety of Malaysians.

Lim, who is the Bagan MP and Air Putih assemblyman said it was of concern that the latest attack involved a KK Super Mart outlet in Sarawak, a tolerant state that is famed for upholding unity in diversity.

“Clearly no place is now safe in Malaysia from attacks on KK Super Mart outlets.

“Since Umno’s national leadership has decided to back the party’s Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh in his continued boycott of the outlets, the federal government must step in to prevent any fueling of anger from spiraling dangerously out of control,” he said.

Lim said that yesterday’s attack on the KK Super Mart outlet still happened despite royal reminders by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim and Perak Ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, as well as stern warnings by the prime minister, home minister and top police officers.

He said Sultan Ibrahim as the King has also called on all parties to stop taking advantage of the issue, saying it should now be left to the authorities to investigate.

“The King decreed that he had already ordered action to be taken, so there was no need to keep fueling anger,” said the former finance minister in the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration from 2018 to 2020.

Lim also chided Akmal’s actions that went against the King’s decree and continued his boycott of KK Super Mart.

“This is irresponsible and unbecoming of a Melaka government leader who is part of the unity government.

“Despite Akmal denying any political motivations and his condemnation of the KK Super Mart attacks, his boycott has not stopped the attacks on the convenience store chain,” he said, adding that KK Super Mart’s founder and group executive chairman of KK Group, Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan had apologised and has also been charged in court.

It was reported yesterday that a third KK Super Mart was fire-bombed after a Molotov Cocktail was thrown at some boxes placed at the five-foot-way of the outlet on Jalan Satok in Kuching.

The first incident of a targeted attack on KK Super Mart outlets was in Bidor, Tapah on March 26 and the second in Sungai Isap, Kuantan on March 29.

All three incidents were believed to have been linked to the earlier “Allah” printed socks controversy.

Last week, Chai or popularly known as KK Chai, was charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code for deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of others, alongside his wife. Both claimed trial. – Malay Mail