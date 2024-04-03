Maxim e-hailing spreads joy with multiple Raya campaigns across S’wak

KUCHING (April 3): E-hailing service provider Maxim is currently on a month-long campaign across Sarawak, engaging in community-related activities in conjunction with Ramadan.

The Maxim Kuching team collaborated with the local media to distribute 300 to 700 packs of ‘bubur lambuk’ to five selected mosques throughout the city for their daily iftar programme.

In a press statement, Maxim Kuching head Ericson Bryan said the team is thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with the local media.

“Together we share the kindness with the people, who we believe are our supporters, around the city. Many were happy when they received the food, and we are also grateful to be part of their Ramadan 2024 journey,” he said.

The Maxim Miri team had a similar initiative that saw the distribution of over 300 packs of ‘bubur lambuk’ at three selected mosques benefiting both the congregants and residents.

The campaign continued in Bintulu whereby Maxim organised a one-day programme at the Bintulu Orphanage Complex which saw 20 orphans in attendance.

During the programme, the team explained the company’s e-hailing service and procedures in which the orphans should expect when they are hailing a ride with Maxim.

Additionally, the participants received food to break their fast.

Maxim Bintulu head Leonard Nien Kali Hii said the programme was a significant gesture of the community’s support for the service.

“The children’s heartfelt songs of welcome deeply resonated with our team, and we express our sincere gratitude for their warm reception.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all participants for their unwavering kindness and generosity, reaffirming our commitment to fostering compassion within our community,” said Hii.

Meanwhile, a special event was held in Sibu at An-Nur Mosque where 60 packs of food were distributed to the unprivileged in need of breaking-of-fast food items.

Maxim Sibu head Morrison Emparie Singga emphasised the importance of such programmes in strengthening relationships and supporting the community.