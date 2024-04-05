Lawas teen motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree

LAWAS (April 5): A teenager was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and crashed into a tree at KM8 Jalan Lawas-Trusan last night (April 4).

Mohammad Nur Fadzlie Awang Metali, 16, from Kampung Pangi, was pronounced dead at the scene by Lawas Hospital medical officer around 9.40pm.

Lawas District Police Chief DSP Liong Tindan in a statement today said Mohammad Nur and three other friends were each riding from Pekan Lawas to Trusan.

He said the teen may have lost control of his motorcycle due to the uneven road surface, before crashing.

“The victim sustained serious injuries to the head and chest,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.