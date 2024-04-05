JPJ Sarawak issues 264 summonses during operations this month

KUCHING (April 5): The Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 264 summonses to road users for various offences this month.

In a Facebook post, the department said it is focusing on nine major offences during its operations including not wearing a seatbelt or helmets, jumping the red light, and using a mobile phone while driving.

JPJ said the operations are in connection with this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Other major offenses being focussed on are speeding, overtaking at double lines, driving in emergency lanes, cutting queues, driving heavy vehicles in the fast lane, and overloading.

The department called on road users to comply with traffic regulations and laws to avoid facing enforcement action.

It added that road safety is a collective responsibility.