Shahelmey says he weighed risks for not supporting Bung Moktar

PAPAR (April 5) Tanjung Keramat assemblyman Datuk Shahelmey Yahya has weighed the risks he will face when he decided not to support Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin during the Kinabalu Move.

With Bung Moktar’s latest statement, as Umno Sabah chairman, to drop the name of leaders who are not aligned with the party is something that can be expected.

“That was Bung Moktar’s statement as Umno Sabah chairman. I was not on the same page as him during the Kinabalu Move attempt in January 2023.

“In my view at that time, Sabah’s political stability was my priority and when I made the decision not to support Datuk Bung’s group during the Kinabalu Move last year, I also weighed the risk that (the Umno leadership) would take based on the decision that was made,” he said after launching the road safety awareness program in Papar in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri on Friday.

Shahelmey, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister III, said he is open minded to whatever the party leadership decides.

He said there is still a year and a half before the state government term officially ends (for the next State election) so now he just wants to focus on his work.

Shahelmey who is also the Putatan Member of Parliament, said that this term will officially end at the end of next year or the state election may be called earlier depending on the Chief Minister.

He added that he will only make a decision on his political move when the time comes, which is after the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is dissolved.

Shahelmey and three other Sabah Umno assemblymen had their membership suspended for six years in 2023 for continuing to support Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Plus Government.

The other three were Datuk James Ratib (Sugut), Datuk Jasnih Daya (Pantai Dalit) and Datuk Hamid Awang (Balung).

Meanwhile, during the road safety awareness program, Shahelmey said Papar is said to be the sixth hotspot road accident area in Sabah, based on statistics in 2023.

“In 2023, there were more than 800 road accidents recorded here in Papar, while recent record shows that between January until end of March this year, there were already 200 road accidents recorded.

“Therefore I hope road users will be more careful while on the road, especially as the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration is approaching.

“Plan in advance your journey back home, be patient on the road, and follow all instructions from the authorities who are there not only to keep the traffic flow moving smoothly but also to keep you and other road users safe,” he said.