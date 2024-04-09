DUBS Miri lends a helping hand to eight schools in Miri

MIRI (April 9): Eight schools in Miri through its respective parent-teacher association (PTA) received contributions amounting to RM500 each from the Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) Miri branch.

DUBS Miri branch chairman Hafidz Rohani said the contribution is part of DUBS’ programme to give back to society.

“This is part of our effort to assist schools in Miri. The contribution will hopefully help the schools run their normal activities as well as purchase any items needed for their students,” he told reporters when met at a breaking-of-fast event here Sunday.

The recipient schools were SK Kampung Beraya, SK JalanBintang, SK Keluru Tengah Bekenu, SK Miri, SK Pulau Melayu, SK Sayed Othman, SK Kampung Selanyau and SK Senadin.

DUBS Miri has close history collaborating with schools throughout Miri, where it previously contributed assistance in terms of cash contributions and items such as furniture as well as enhancing and upgrading facilities for the schools.

“We will continue our partnership with the school community to foster a nurturing environment for students, teachers and school staff,” Hafidz added.

He said the event on Sunday was part of their reaching-out session with the community to share ‘rezeki’ (good fortune) during the month of Ramadan.