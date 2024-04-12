Foreigner fined RM900 for gambling in back alley of Miri shophouse

MIRI (April 12): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a foreign man RM900 in default two weeks’ jail for gambling in a public place.

Deni Nuryanto of Jawa Timur, Indonesia pleaded guilty before Magistrate Randu Rangen to a charge under Section 7 (2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or six months’ jail or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Deni Nuryanto was found gambling in a public place during a police raid on the back alley of one of the shophouses at Pelita Commercial Centre at 10.45pm on April 9, following a tip-off on online gambling.

Deni was detained and his mobile phone was seized as evidence.

In mitigation, the suspect pleaded for a lighter sentence as this was his first offence.

ASP Koay Kok Ping prosecuted the case, while Deni was unrepresented by legal counsel.