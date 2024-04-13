Sri Aman police issue 29 summonses since start of ‘Ops Selamat 22’

KUCHING (April 13): The Sri Aman police has issued a total of 29 summonses for various traffic offences since the start of ‘Ops Selamat 22’, which entered its sixth day today.

Sri Aman district police chief DSP Mathew Manggie in a statement today said the aim of the operation was to reduce the number of road accidents and create road safety awareness among the public.

“This campaign is also to detect vehicles reported stolen or missing,” he added.

He said with police presence in an area, it would inadvertently discourage people from committing traffic violations.

Today, the campaign was held at KM2, Jalan Sri Aman-Kuching and was led by the district police’s Traffic Department head Inspector Leston Norman.

Besides advocating for traffic safety, the campaign hopes to reduce the number of break-ins on houses or premises left vacant during the festive season.