National Unity Council meeting on April 17 to discuss allocation for Opposition MPs, says DPM Fadillah

KUCHING (April 13): A National Unity Council meeting will be held on April 17 to deliberate on the financial allocations for Opposition MPs, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said he had met with political leaders from Perikatan Nasional (PN) on their demands for allocations, but no decision had been made yet.

“I heard members from PN had issued various statements claiming an agreement on the allocations was already made with representatives of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which I am not aware of. But there seemed to be no such agreement after I checked with the prime minister.

“Based on what they have said, I think they can discuss with those so-called representatives and no need to discuss with me. I don’t know but this was what was being mentioned by PN MPs so I don’t know,” Fadillah told reporters during a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house event organised by his Petra Jaya constituency office at Hikmah Exchange here today.

Fadillah said that the conditions imposed would be at the discretion of the federal government if allocations are granted to the Opposition MPs.

Nonetheless, he said he would present their demands at the upcoming meeting and it was still too premature to discuss the matter in detail.

Earlier, Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg attended the event with their spouses.