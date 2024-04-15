Four remanded in Sibu for probe into alleged cheating, forging documents for unclaimed money withdrawals

SIBU (April 15): Four individuals, including two civil servants are on remand for three days starting today for investigations into alleged cheating and forging documents for withdrawals of unclaimed money totalling RM175,000.

Magistrate Romario Jonoi, who granted the application for remand, ordered all four suspects to remain in custody until April 18.

A source said that the suspects are three men and a woman ,aged between 29 and 42.

Three of them, including the female suspect were apprehended by the police today while the other suspect was arrested yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420/471 of the Penal Code.