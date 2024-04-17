Miri City Council to cooperate with police over fatal Jln Miri Airport crash involving contractor’s lorry

MIRI (April 17): The Miri City Council (MCC) will give its full cooperation to the police investigation of a traffic accident involving its contractor at Jalan Miri Airport on Tuesday.

The crash, which occurred around 2.47pm, resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man and left a 12-year-old boy in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Miri Hospital.

According to a statement by MCC, the council’s contractor was doing its daily routine job at Jalan Miri Airport when a Perodua Aruz rear-ended the contractor’s lorry.

“Since a report has been lodged, the police are currently conducting an investigation into this matter.

“Miri City Council will look into this matter seriously and give full cooperation to the police in the investigation process,” it said.

The council also extended its condolences to the victim’s family.

“In view of this, we would like to ask for the public to refrain from speculating on this incident as it is now under police investigation,” it added.