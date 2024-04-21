First solar glass shipment from Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 21): Kibing Group on Sunday made the inaugural shipment of locally manufactured solar glass, marking a significant milestone for Sabah’s industrial landscape.

The inauguration ceremony at Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP), was attended by Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Sabah, Phoong Jin Zhe.

Kibing will be exporting 50 units of 20-foot long containers (TEU) of solar glass per day, underscoring the company’s contribution to Sabah’s economic growth.

With over 2,000 employees, predominantly locals, Kibing Group is not only contributing to job creation but is also actively engaging in initiatives to attract Sabahan students studying in China to return home and join their workforce in KKIP.

“After SK Nexilis’ inaugural shipment last October, we witnessed another milestone for Sabah in solidifying Sabah’s position as a hub for industrialization in the region,” said Phoong.

The minister shared that Kibing’s exports will double to 100 TEUs per day next month with the commencement of their second production line.

“The Sabah Government is also actively facilitating the expansion of Kibing Group’s operations, including the establishment of a third production line.

“It is truly impressive to witness our local silica sand transformed into solar glass that meets international standards, right here in Sabah. This achievement underscores our commitment to fostering industrialization for the prosperity of Sabahans and the sustained economic growth of our beloved Sabah,” he stated.

Phoong also said as Sabah continues its journey towards economic prosperity through industrialisation, partnerships with forward-thinking companies like Kibing Group and SK Nexilis which are instrumental in realizing the full potential of Sabah’s industrial sector.