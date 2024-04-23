Unlicensed motorbikers in Miri encouraged to grab opportunity in MyLesen B2 programme

MIRI (April 23): Motorcyclists in B40 (low-income) group in this constituency who have not obtained valid licence should grab the opportunity presented under the ‘MyLesen B2’ programme.

In highlighting this, Miri MP Chiew Choon Man said the programme was introduced by the Madani Government, run under the Transport Ministry, as an effort to ease the burden of the people, especially the young motorcyclists, in obtaining a valid licence.

“This programme is set to bring cost savings of around RM500 for those wanting to obtain a motorcycle licence,” he said in Facebook post today.

The recently-rolled out MyLesen B2 programme is now open to the first 1,000 participants under B40 and dependents, with the closing date for application is this May 8.

Elaborating, Chiew said the MyLesen B2 programme opened the opportunity for motorcyclists to obtain a B2 licence at a price of only RM250, versus the regular RM700.

“This initiative helps ease the burden for those needing their own transport to commute, especially those from the B40 group and the young people, as there is still much room for improvement of public transport facilities in Miri City.

“We hope that through this programme, it would directly and indirectly increase job opportunities for the local community, such as in the field of e-hailing or landing jobs at places that are far from where they live.

“In addition, by making this licence application available at a lower price, we hope to help more people acquire riding skills and encourage economic independence and social participation,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing potential motorcycle users gain awareness of traffic rules and regulations, and also of road safety; thus, contributing towards reduction of the number of motorcyclists without valid licence.”

The eligibility criteria set under the MyLesen B2 programme include the applicant being a Malaysian resident residing in Miri parliamentary constituency, aged 16 and above, and not under the blacklists of the court, police or Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Application forms can be obtained at the P219 Miri Parliamentary Service Centre (Pujut GK), or call 012-852 0946 for more information.