Sarawak Pavilion highlights unique products at Singapore’s F&B trade show

KUCHING (April 24): More than 30 Sarawak exhibitors are showcasing their unique products at the Sarawak Pavilion for this year’s Food and Hotel Asia (FHA)-Food & Beverage (F&B) event in Singapore.

The official launch of the Sarawak Pavilion at the Max Atria Singapore Expo yesterday was performed by Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Sarawak Datuk Dr Malcom Mussen Lamoh.

Mussen was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that the Sarawak Pavilion should provide a suitable platform to promote Sarawak products to a larger audience.

“Sarawak has been involved in FHA- F&B event over the past three years, and this has really proven to be an opportunity to showcase the uniqueness of food and drinks from the Land of the Hornbill.

“I think this Sarawak Pavilion will gain popularity in future, with more attractive and competitive products for the international market.

“More importantly, we can penetrate the international market. The Sarawak market is not as big, so we give opportunities for traders or entrepreneurs to expand their business (through this initiative),” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan said the Sarawak Pavilion this year would be hosting 32 exhibitors representing well-known entrepreneurs from Sarawak interested in exposing their businesses to the international market.

“I invite you all to explore the Sarawak Pavilion, interact with our exhibitors, and enjoy the culinary delights that Sarawak has to offer.

“Our slogan ‘Taste Sarawak’ embodies the promise of an unforgettable experience, and I am sure you will enjoy every moment of it,” he said.

The Sarawak Pavilion is located at the Hall 4 of the venue, and is open until April 26.

Covering 65,000 square metres of exhibition space with 70 international pavilions, the four-day event involves the participation of 1,500 exhibitors from 50 countries.

Also present were Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment deputy permanent secretary Lo Sheau Sia, as well as Statos board of directors members Ngui Ing Ing, Charlie Soh and Christopher Chong.