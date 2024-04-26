Nancy: Relevant ministries to provide necessary aid to families of TLDM helicopter tragedy victims

SERIAN (April 26): All ministries concerned have been allocated responsibilities to assist the families and dependents of the victims of the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopter tragedy in Lumut last Tuesday, says Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

The Women, Family and Community Development minister said the allocation of tasks has been agreed upon by the relevant ministries to ensure that the victims’ families and dependents receive the necessary assistance and support.

She said her ministry will provide counseling for families, especially widows and young children of the victims.

“For the children who are pursuing higher education at institutions of higher learning (IPT), the Ministry of Higher Education has announced assistance to cover their education expenses in addition to providing counseling services to the students involved.

“For the children who are still in school, the Ministry of Education will provide counselors to alleviate their grief ,” she told reporters when met after visiting the family of the late Joanna Felicia Rohna in Kampung Engkaroh here today.

She revealed that all the 10 victims of the helicopter tragedy left behind 21 children, some of whom are studying in IPT.

“Counseling assistance is needed to alleviate their grief. At the moment, the effects may not be evident because many relatives are still with them.

“But we are concerned that after a week or more, they will experience depression and will require counseling service,” she said.

She further commented that financial assistance has also been announced by the government, with each family receiving an initial assistance of RM10,000.

“For my ministry, assistance will be disbursed through the National Welfare Foundation amounting to RM3,000 for each family,” said Nancy.