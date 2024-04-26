Friday, April 26
SUPP team conducts site inspections for street light installation in Bawang Assan

By Jane Moh on Sarawak
Lau (third right) and his team seen during their ground inspection for the installation of streetlights in the Bawang Assan area.

SIBU (April 26): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community Development Team, together with Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) engineering unit and Sarawak Energy, conducted an inspection at Bawang Assan area for the installation of new streetlights today.

The team leader, councillor Kevin Lau, said the funding for the installation of streetlights project came from SRDC.

“Through the community leaders’ feedback and our visits to the areas, we have identified the residents’ needs for the installation of streetlights,” said Lau.

“Streetlights are very important for the safety of road users and residents staying nearby,” he explained.

Adding on, he said his team had applied for the installation of 30 streetlights in the Bawang Assan area, but that would be subject to funds availability and locations.

The areas that had been identified for the installation of streetlights were Engkilo, Empawah, Sungai Sadit, Tanjung Kunyit and some longhouse areas, he said.

