Defence minister: Navy’s anniversary marked in different tone, those gone will always be remembered

KUALA LUMPUR (April 27): The 90th Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) Anniversary is marked in a different tone this year following the helicopter tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 officers and members of the naval force on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin in a Facebook post expressed hope that TLDM personnel would remain steadfast and resilient for the sake of the people and the nation, despite facing various obstacles and challenges.

“Let us never forget those who have left us, carry on the fighting spirit, remember their contributions and sacrifices, and keep them in our prayers.

“Similarly, let’s remember the past fighters who have left us. ‘TLDM Perkasa, Kedaulatan Terpelihara’ (The nation’s sovereignty is preserved with a strong Navy) Happy 90th Anniversary to all Navy personnel and veterans,” he said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, who also extended condolences to TLDM personnel and the families of those who perished in the helicopter crash in Lumut, Perak.

“To all TLDM members and officers throughout the country, thank you for your service, dedication, and contribution in protecting the sovereignty and safety of our waters.

“For those who have returned to the Almighty, every drop of sweat of your sacrifice is greatly appreciated, and may you be rewarded for your deeds,” he said on Facebook.

Zambry, who once served as the Pangkor assemblyman and menteri besar of Perak, acknowledged being deeply affected by the tragedy as the TLDM base in Lumut was located in the Pangkor state assembly area.

The tragedy on Tuesday morning involving the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and the Fennec (M502-6) aircraft at the Naval Base in Lumut killed 10 TLDM officers and personnel, including three women. – Bernama