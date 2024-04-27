Japanese to sponsor elephant corridor near Kinabatangan

KOTA KINABALU (April 27): The Sabah Tourism Board (STB) is planning an elephant corridor project near Kinabatangan.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said this project would cost the government close to nothing since it is to be sponsored by a man from Japan who wants to invest in the project without asking for a single cent – all because of his love for nature and wildlife.

She said this man wants to put his money in this elephant corridor project because he believes in investment for the preservation of wildlife and nature.

“This person is not an investor but rather, a lover of wildlife, and he is sponsporing this project out of his own pocket.

“We are very happy if we can work together, but there needs to be a sitdown on the matter.

“My ministry through STB is currently connecting with him and his team – maybe we will fly to Japan to meet them,” she said.

Liew hopes this project can take off as it not only adds a new tourism spot for the tour and travel industry here but would also be a new and interesting attraction to be included in travel itineraries.

In addition, Liew said it would also protect elephants in the area as there have been cases of the animals dying in traps and it would also help reduce human-wildlife conflict there, especially in the plantation areas.

“We welcome any party, local or international, that are interested to collaborate with us in the preservation of wildlife.

“We will engage and promote them to also benefit Sabahans as there are a number of chalets along the Kinabtangan river that are ready for foreigners to stay at,” she said when officiating the Sabah Matta Fair at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Saturday.

Liew disclosed that Sabah has recorded 532,227 international and domestic tourists or RM1.2 billion in tourism receipts from January to February this year.

She said this augurs well with the state’s target of 2.8 million visitors this year, which she believes it can achieve, adding that the ultimate goal is three million arrivals by December this year.

“I would like to underscore the immense potential of community-based tourism (CoBT). We are committed to nurturing this sector across the state to ensure that even our rural communities can reap the economic benefits and opportunities it offers. The Sabah Tourism Board is actively planning a branding initiative for CoBT with a promise to elevate it to new heights.

“In light of this, I urge all stakeholders to collaborate with my ministry for the advancement of our industry. We eagerly anticipate partnering with airlines, hotels, tour operators and all related industry players to develop value-added packages that will further enrich the visitor experience,” she said.

On a separate note, the minister said the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Fair, Sabah Chapter, which will take place from April 26 to 28 at SICC, has firmly entrenched itself as one of Sabah’s annual highlights.

Liew said she is genuinely thrilled to witness how this fair consistently empowers the local community by offering unbeatable deals on airfares, hotel accommodations and travel packages.

“The promotion of outbound tours promises to further catalyse Sabah’s tourism growth, fostering a two-way flow of tourists and enhancing air connectivity.

“I encourage Matta Sabah to continue organising programmes and events that will further enhance and invigorate the tourism sector,” she said.

Meanwhile, Matta Sabah chairwoman Christina Wahida Kong announced that SICC will be the official venue of the Sabah Matta Fair for the following years, and this year saw the largest participation so far with 90 booths featured showcasing offerings of around 40 exhibitors at the venue.

She said during the three-day fair, they anticipate a high visitor turnout, with the expected sales boom from the upcoming mid-year school holidays extending to the year-end holidays.

“This year we are proud to have CoBT participation from several districts showcasing autentic countryside experiences, encouraging visitors to explore nature and local culture firsthand.

“As for domestic travel, destinations such as Sarawak, Penang and Johor are poised to be top favorites among travelers, while local inbound operators from Lahad Datu, Tawau and Tenom are primed to receive an entusiastic response.

“For international adventurers, destinations ranging from Japan, China, South Korea and Thailand, to exciting countries in Europe await exploration.

“Additionally, participations for exclusive packages cater to those seeking spiritual journeys to Jordan, Egypt, Greece, Turkey, Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage and umrah,” she said.

She said travel enthusiasts can look forward to unbeatable deals on airfare tickets, holiday packages and experiences at the Sabah Matta Fair, along with multiple travel perks for their next getaway.

Also present were STB chief executive officer Julinus J Jimit and Consulate-General of Indonesia, Bapak Rafail Walangitan.