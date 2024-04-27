Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election sees four-cornered fight

HULU SELANGOR (April 27): The nomination of candidate for Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) by-election today saw a four-cornered clash between the candidates of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) and an Independent.

The matter was announced by returning officer Yuhanas Auree Kamaruddin at the Hulu Selangor District Multipurpose Hall and Sports Complex, here.

“The Election Commission (EC) received nomination papers from four candidates for the by-election of the state constituency N06 Kuala Kubu Baharu.

“I have checked the nomination papers and after reviewing them, I am satisfied that no nomination papers have been rejected,” he said.

Former press secretary to the Minister of Housing and Local Government, Pang Sock Tao who is representing PH is challenged by Bersatu Hulu Selangor acting head Khairul Azhari Saut representing PN, Hafizah Zainuddin (PRM) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The nomination centre at the Hulu Selangor District Multi-Purpose Hall and Sports Complex here opened at 9am this morning and the process of submitting nomination forms lasted an hour.

Khairul Azhari, 54, was the first candidate to submit his nomination form at 9.04am, followed by Pang, 31, (9.07am), Nyau, 29, (9.22am) and Hafizah, 50, (9.55am).

Earlier, Pang who was wearing a white blouse and black pants arrived at the nomination centre at 8.40am accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, DAP secretary-general who is also Transport Minister Anthony Loke, DAP vice chairman cum Minister Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming and Selangor PH chairman who is also the Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Khairul Azhari was accompanied by several party leaders including the PN chairman cum Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin while Hafizah who is the deputy head of PRM Information Bureau, and Nyau who is a manager of a logistics company in Shah Alam, were accompanied by their respective supporters.

The nomination process according to the EC went smoothly without any untoward incident.

The by-election was held following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

EC set a campaigning period of 14 days starting after the declaration of contesting candidates until 11.59pm, May 10.

The Electoral Roll (DPPR) for the KKB by-election has 40,226 voters consisting of 39,362 ordinary voters, 625 policemen, 238 armed forces personnel and spouses and one overseas absentee voter.

The Official Vote Tallying Centre (PPRU) used for the by-election is the Hulu Selangor District Multi-purpose Hall and Sports Complex.

A total of 18 regular polling stations with 74 polling streams and two early voting stations which are at the 4th Infantry Division’s Signals Regiment and the Royal Malaysian Police College Multi-Purpose Hall comprising three early voting streams.

All polling stations will open from 8am to 6pm except the polling station at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Bukit Fraser which has 40 voters closes at 2pm.

The EC set the polling day for the by-election on May 11, while early voting is on May 7.

The KKB by-election is the seventh after the 15th general election in 2022. – Bernama