SUPP Bawang Assan community devt team goes door-to-door to get feedback from residents

SIBU (April 27): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community Development team went door-to-door visiting this weekend at the Bawang Assan area to understand the problems and issues faced by the people.

Team leader Kevin Lau said this is part of their mobile service to gather information from the people and try to find solutions to their problems.

“This is our way of getting a closer rapport with the people and at the same time, the residents can take this opportunity to voice their concerns,” he said.

He said the team will gather all the information needed and later on submit the issues and resolutions to the relevant authorities for further action.

“The purpose is that if residents have issues related to government agencies, road problems, water and electricity supply or other issues, they can tell us and we will try our best to assist in resolving them.

“For example, some of the residents reported issues on insufficient water pressure and no water at night. We took note and we will give this information to relevant authorities and follow up on the case after that,” he said.

Lau also expressed his gratitude for the close cooperation between government agencies and his team in improving Bawang Assan.