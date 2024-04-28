Fadillah: 46 water-related projects worth RM6 bln approved for S’wak under 12MP

KUCHING (April 28): The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) has approved 46 water-related projects in Sarawak under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) costing some RM6 billion, said its minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said these involved 33 extension projects and 13 new projects.

“For this year only, RM298 million has been approved for the implementation of these projects, including for flood mitigation, coastal flooding and erosion, estuary conservation, development of sewage treatment plants, sludge treatment plants, sewerage systems and upgrading of water treatment plants,” he said.

He said his when speaking at the launching of the national-level World Water Day celebration at Kuching Waterfront today, which was graced by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Adding on, the Petra Jaya MP said the completion of all the projects would address water-related issues whilst also improving delivery of water supply and sewerage services in the state.

The federal government, he said, is confident that the projects would bring positive impact to the people of Sarawak.

“The federal government is always concerned and vigilant in ensuring sustainability in the implementation of government projects to ensure maximum impact on the people of Sarawak.

“Comprehensive and continuous monitoring is the main key to balanced national development as desired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim through the vision of Malaysia Madani,” Fadillah added.

Also present at the event were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Sri Julaihi Narawi and his deputy minister Datuk Liwan Lagang, and Fadillah’s deputy minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.