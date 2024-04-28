Tegas sets out to intensify education access to young people in rural communities

KUCHING (April 28): Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) is set to reach out to secondary school students in the rural and remote areas of Sarawak to engage them in technical and vocational education.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dato Dennis Ngau, who is also Tegas Trustee Board member, said Tegas, which has entered its second phase of development, will continue to develop young talent through its innovative programmes and career-focused support.

“I am very pleased and proud of the progress and efforts made by the Tegas pioneer group before this, and I hope that with the development of the second phase, it will be even better.

“The consultants have already presented to us the proposal for the second phase development, and I must say, it is very impressive and is certainly inspired by Sarawak Premier himself,” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the ‘Majlis Ramah Tamah Tegas’ at the Tegas Digital Village here Saturday night, in representing chairman Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

Tegas, he said, will continue to focus on the education development of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (Stem), as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“For this year, Tegas will actively carry out programmes for secondary school students in rural and remote areas through community outreach initiatives,” he said, adding that all programmes fully support Sarawak’s vision and mission to achieve an advanced status by 2030.

Dennis, in expressing the promising outlook of its second phase development plan, said Tegas also supports the start-ups through various accelerator programmes, boot camps and courses.

This initiative, he said, would provide the young entrepreneurs exposure to experts and industry leaders in their field, thus creating more talents in the state’s entrepreneurial landscape.

The event that was enlivened with fireworks display, karaoke sessions and lucky draws were attended by some 300 guests, comprising Tegas staff, strategic partners, stakeholders, media partners, and representatives from various agencies, departments and ministries.

Also present were Tegas board member, Billy Sujang, and Tegas chief executive officer, Udin Bujang.