STB chairman anticipates surge of visitors for RWMF 2024

KUCHING (April 29): Sarawak anticipates a surge in the number of visitors attending the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024 at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) in June.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman Dato Dennis Ngau said they have arranged for more activities to attract more visitors and tourists to the state for this year’s festival.

“This year we have set a target for a higher number of visitors with several activities to be held during the RWMF 2024 event. I was even surprised to receive inquiries from those aged 40-50 about tickets for RWMF 2024. We will expect a larger crowd after this.

“This is because they want to watch the performance of the renowned musician Kitaro, who is on his final musical tour this year,” he told reporters at the ‘Majlis Ramah Tamah Tegas’ at Tegas Digital Village here Saturday night.

Dennis added that he had previously asked STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor regarding this year’s ticket sales since its launch, and received positive feedback.

He further revealed that ticket sales have surpassed the monthly target set in STB’s schedule.

Moreover, Dennis said the SCV management is also working to upgrade the site’s infrastructure such as the stage, toilets and others for the comfort of festival-goers.