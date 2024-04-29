Teen suffers burns on body in Mukah house fire

BINTULU (April 29): A 13-year-old teenager suffered burns on his body in a fire that completely destroyed his house in Kampung Sitieng, Mukah in the wee hours yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the firefighters were despatched to the scene after being notified about the incident at 1.17am.

Upon arrival, it was found that the fire involved a wooden house which was completely destroyed, it added.

“There were seven occupants during the incident. It was reported that a 13-year-old occupant suffered burns on right side of his body when he tried to extinguish the fire.

“He was taken to the hospital by a family member for treatment,” it said, adding that the six other occupants escaped unhurt.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using water that was sourced from a nearby river.

“The fire was put fully under control at 2.15am and the operation ended at around 3am.”