Over 5,000 expected to join grand 111th Miri Tua Pek Kong procession

MIRI (April 30): The 111th Miri Tua Pek Kong procession on May 5 is expected to be grand affair involving over 5,100 participants with floats from 119 temples, religious and cultural groups, as well as organisations.

The anniversary working committee said the participants are from across Sarawak, Sabah, and Peninsular Malaysia.

The procession will start at 3pm from the Miri Tua Pek Kong Temple, then head to Jalan Marina 1, Jalan Bendahara, Jalan Merpati, Jalan Kipas, Jalan Brooke, and Jalan Highway.

After passing the MCC Field, the procession will turn onto Jalan Kubu and then head towards Jalan Marina 3 and Jalan Marina 1 before ending at the temple.

Chinese traditional opera performances will be held nightly from May 3-7, except on May 5.

The performances primarily serve to entertain the deities, expressing gratitude for their protection over Mirians.

“There will be blessing rituals led by the Taoist master from Singapore. Last year, after installing the seven-metre Tua Pek Kong statue, we had the blessing ritual conducted by the master, and it created a very good and harmonious atmosphere in the temple.

“Therefore, we’ve invited him again to bless the procession and celebrate the birthday of the Right God of Blessing and Virtue,” added the secretariat.