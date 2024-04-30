Parents told to ensure children not absent from school

MIRI (April 30): Parents have been asked to responsibly ensure their children attend school every day and not miss any lessons.

In making the call, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew said this is the first step in teaching children responsibility.

“Education is very important. Knowledge is power. When children gain the necessary knowledge and successfully obtain a degree, they bring honour to their family, improve their family’s economic status, and also contribute to the country’s development,” he said when officiating at a media appreciation dinner and education incentives presentation on Monday.

He said parents should prioritise education even when faced with obstacles that may prevent their children from attending classes.

He added the Sarawak government understands that educated and skilled workers are needed to develop a nation.

This is why Sarawak has made it a mission to provide free education to Sarawakians at state-owned tertiary institutions from 2026, he said.

The Piasau assemblyman also thanked the media for disseminating the government’s policies to the people.

“The government needs the media as a bridge to channel proper and accurate information to the people.

“That being said, we are grateful that our media friends in Miri have been wonderful in their role, ensuring no misinformation is spread,” he added.

The dinner was attended by Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) members and their children who excelled academically and in co-curricular activities last year.