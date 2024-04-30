QSR Brands to temporarily close over 100 KFC outlets due to challenging conditions

KUALA LUMPUR (April 30): QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd, the franchisee of KFC restaurants in Malaysia, has taken proactive measures to temporarily close over 100 outlets out of 770 KFC Malaysia outlets as a means to manage increasing business costs and focus on high engagement trade zones in response to challenging economic conditions.

In a statement yesterday, QSR Brands said employees from the affected stores were offered the opportunity to relocate to operating stores as part of a tactical strategy to optimise resources in trade zones with higher customer engagement.

The company said that contributing positively to the Malaysian community, preserving the brand love for KFC and protecting its employees are all priorities for the organisation.

“Employees from affected outlets were offered the opportunity to relocate to busier operating stores as part of the company’s re-optimisation efforts.

“As a company that has been serving Malaysians for over 50 years, the focus remains on providing quality products and services to customers, while contributing positively to the Malaysian economy through job security for 18,000 team members in Malaysia, of which 85 per cent are Muslims,” it said.

QSR Brands said it continues to be among the largest taxpayers in Malaysia and takes pride in being able to give back to the community through KFC Add Hope and the Wakalah Zakat Fund.

“We believe people will acknowledge our Malaysian roots, our sincerity and our hard work in contributing to the Malaysian ecosystem,” it added. — Bernama