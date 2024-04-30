Sarawak Skills sending teaching staff for hydrogen-tech training in China

KUCHING (April 30): Sarawak Skills Group of Learning Institutions (Sarawak Skills) has announced a series of staff talent development initiatives to support the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 and the Sarawak government’s ongoing initiatives in carbon reduction emission.

According to Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri, 10 teaching personnel from its three institutions are undergoing hydrogen technology training in China.

The staff members are from the Automotive and Welding Institute of Sarawak (Awisar), i-CATS University College and Sarawak Skills Kuching.

“The training is being held over a period of two weeks (April 21-May 7) at Foshan Polytechnic and Foshan Feichi Motor Technology Co Ltd in Foshan, Guangdong Province, China,” he said in a statement.

Hallman, also the Federation of Malaysian Skills Development Centres (FMSDC) chairman, added: “FMSDC has a long-established relationship with HWK Aachen, Germany to enhance the competencies of trainers from the various skills development centres under the umbrella of FMSDC.”

In this respect, he said 15 trainers including three from Sarawak Skills would be in Germany for the Train-The-Trainer (TTT) Meister Mechatronic Programme, to be running from June 8 to 22.

“Indeed, for Sarawak Skills, these staff talent development initiatives will go a long way towards supporting the noble course of human capital development for the betterment of current and future generations of the workforce in line with the PCDS 2030,” added Hallman.

For more information about Sarawak Skills, go to sarawakskills.edu.my or its social media platforms (a@Sarawak Skills on Facebook, and @sarawakskillsofficial on Instagram).