Mt Ruang eruption: Malaysia Airlines resumes some flights with new timing to Sabah, Labuan

KUALA LUMPUR (May 1): Malaysia Airlines will reinstate some flights with a new timing that were initially cancelled due to the recent volcanic eruptions at Mount Ruang in Indonesia.

The carrier reinstates flights to and from Sabah today with the flights involved namely MH2660D (KUL-TWU), initially MH2660, as well as MH2661D (TWU-KUL), initially MH2661.

Meanwhile, it retimed the flight to and from Kuala Lumpur to Labuan that involves MH2608 (KUL-LBU) and MH2609 (LBU-KUL).

However, Malaysia Airlines said some flights remain cancelled until further notice.

“Updates will be provided periodically and communicated directly to affected customers,” it said in a statement today.

Cancelled flights to and from Sabah were MH2710 (KUL-SDK), MH2711 (SDK-KUL), MH2668 (KUL-SDK) and MH2669 (SDK-KUL).

Meanwhile, cancelled flights to and from Sarawak were MH2594 (KUL-MYY), MH2593 (MYY-KUL), MH2574 (KUL-MYY), MH2575 (MYY-KUL), MH2716 (KUL-SBW) and MH2715 (SBW-KUL).

“To minimise inconvenience caused by the unforeseen cancellations, Malaysia Airlines is offering affected customers a one-time change to their travel itinerary free of charge, or they can opt for a full refund irrespective of their fare family,” it said.

It also noted that affected customers who wish to change their flights or cancel their travel may do so via ‘My Booking’ on the website.

“Alternatively, customers may also reach out to our Live Chat support available on the website or call our Global Contact Centre,” it said.

The national carrier added that the safety of the passengers and crew remains of utmost importance. – Bernama