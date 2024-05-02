Festive gatherings, open house visitings bring people from different ethnic groups closer together, says S’wak minister

TATAU (May 2): Festive gatherings and open house visitors can bring people from different ethnic groups closer together, says Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai.

The Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department said this was because in Sarawak, all festivals, regardless from which community, are celebrated by everyone.

The Kakus assemblyman said this during the Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri 2024 at the Kampung Dagang Tatau multi-purpose hall on Tuesday.

“This Raya gathering must indeed be continued during the Gawai Festival as well as the Chinese New Year. This is because it can strengthen the relationship among the people living in Tatau.

“We can also work together so that what the government is planning can be implemented smoothly,” he said.

During the event, Sikie also inaugurated the Tapak Niaga Kampung Dagang.

“I hope the residents will take the opportunity to engage in business activities to improve their family’s economic level,” he said.

“Today, the government is providing various facilities and assistance to traders in the form of loans and also grants through the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), so please take the opportunity to grow your respective businesses,” he said.

He added that the Tatau Handicraft Centre had also been opened in Tatau.

“Anyone who has handicrafts can be sent there and this centre will help sell the handicraft products. We also run handicraft courses like bead making and so on,” said Sikie.

During the event, which was attended by some 300 residents, he also announced RM10,000 in grants for the Kampung Dagang Tatau Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK).

Five outstanding members of the Kampung Dagang Tatau JKKK were also presented with certificates of excellence.

The winners of the LED lighting competition held in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri were also presented with their prizes, including a souvenir for former village chief Satem Ghapar, who had served the village for 15 years.

Among those present were Sikie’s wife Datin Sri Melia Gelen, Persatuan Anak Tatau patron Datu Dr Adi Badiozaman Tuah, Tatau District administrative officer Raden Azamry Raden Perhan, ASP Kisam Wa fromIPD Tatau, Tatau District information officer Donny Ling and Pemanca Gerosen Jubin.