Chong: Clarify how having centralised authority can resolve ports’ operational issues, inefficiencies

CLARIFICATIONS need to be provided on how consolidating all port managements in Sarawak under a central authority can resolve the existing operational issues and inefficiencies experienced at the facilities, said Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Padungan).

He said the ministry responsible – the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development – should provide details on how the Sarawak Ports Authority Bill 2024 will push for greater efficiency in port operations.

“It is appropriate for the minister-in-charge to highlight to us what are the problems faced by the ministry with the current structure of port authorities and how are these problems are going to be resolved with the passing of the Bill,” said Chong when debating the Bill.

According to him, one disadvantage of centralisation in authority was that decision makers might not fully understand the localised operational issues experienced by each port in different parts of Sarawak.

He said among the operational issues faced by ports in Sarawak are the frequent breakdown of cranes to unload the containers, delay in discharging the cargos, and computer system failure.

Chong also pointed out that the lack of exports from Sarawak has resulted in ports not achieving their optimal operation performance despite the state being strategically located along the shipping lines in the Southeast Asia region.

He also asked for the disclosure of results of a feasibility report that began in 2022 on the construction of the Tanjung Embang deep sea port, and suggested that the state government seek a second expert opinion before proceeding with the construction of the said facility.