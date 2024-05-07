Petra Jaya men fined RM1,300 each for beating up victim they accused of theft

KUCHING (May 7): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined three men RM1,300 in default three months’ jail each for hurting a 27-year-old man on Friday (May 3).

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan convicted Zainuddin Ahda, Mohd Azizul Hamzah, and Mohammad Fairulnizam Hamzah on their own guilty pleas to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

They committed the offence at Pangkalan Nibong, Kampung Sungai Bedil in Petra Jaya here at 2am on May 3.

Based on the facts of the case, they kicked and hit the victim after claiming that the latter had stolen money from a grocery shop.

The victim lodged a police report for further action and to deny that he stole the money.

The three men were arrested on Saturday at separate times and places.

An investigation found that the men had with common intention caused hurt to the victim by kicking and hitting him.

A medical report from Sarawak General Hospital confirmed that the victim sustained injuries to his left eye.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while all three men were unrepresented by legal counsel.