Submission for inaugural ‘The Beautiful Sarawak’ photo contest now open

KUCHING (May 8): The Sarawak Commercial Photographic Association’s (SCPA) inaugural photo contest themed ‘The Beautiful Sarawak’ is now open for submission.

The contest is open to Sarawakians, particularly photography enthusiasts, with the last day for entry on June 26 at 5pm.

SCPA Kuching district president Wong Siew Yee said the theme of the contest is to promote the beauty of Kuching, Kota Samarahan and Serian.

“The contest searches for captivating and brilliant images of lifestyle to be showcased to the world, especially the beauty and interesting surroundings of the urban and rural features of Kuching, Kota Samarahan, and Serian,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Contest entry forms are available at every photo lab in Kuching, Kota Samarahan and Serian, with a registration fee of RM20.

“All forms must be taken from the photo lab as the forms need to be stamped by the photo lab to be approved for entry.

“Participants are also required to take photos within the areas of Kuching, Kota Samarahan and Serian for the contest,” said Wong.

He added that entries are to be handed back to the photo lab with the lab’s stamped entry form. Digital and physical copy submissions are compulsory.

The contest offers cash prizes of RM1,500, RM800 and RM400 to the top three winners, respectively, and five consolation prizes of RM100 each.

All winning participants will also each receive a certificate.

“The winners will be announced at the end of June, but we have yet to specify the date,” said Wong.

Also present during the press conference were SCPA secretary Vincent Ho, treasurer Francis Chai, and contest judge Liew Ted Ghee.

For more information, contact SCPA on 017-8204822.