23-strong Sukma squad compete in Philippines Athletics Meet

KUCHING (May 9): Twenty-three athletes from Sukma XXI athletics long list squad are competing in the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships at Philsport Arena in Pasig City from yesterday to Sunday (May 12).

They are accompanied by team officials including head coach Lim Teck Leong and state sports development officer Mikar Changgan.

Other coaches are Willie Liew Yu Yung, Ngu Kit Ming, Eldy Sham Irlon, Mohd Farzurullah Rosli, Ainin Mohd Raafi and Kuan We Wei.

According to Lim, the meet is part of Sarawak’s preparations for Sukma XXI that the state will host from Aug 17-24.

“Sukma XXI Sarawak is a very important sports event in Malaysia where all states will send their best athletes to compete.

“To Sarawak, this stint in the Philippines is a golden opportunity for our athletes to gain international experience and improve their performance to face the challenge in the coming Sukma XXI,” he said.

Notable athletes in the squad include national shot put record holder Jonah Chang Rigan, reigning Sukma javelin champion Ng Jing Xuan, hammer thrower Ailenna Thipong Laga, pole vaulter Asrul Badroldin, MSSM long jump champion Rueben Samen Welie and MSSM shot put champion Voon Pei Ling, heptathlete Elaine Wong Koh Ching, hurdler Elvin Yap Zhi Xian and sprinter Ormilla Octiva Codday Nyadau.