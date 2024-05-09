Kuching KM Zero new monument unveiled, to be located near Darul Hana Bridge

KUCHING (May 9): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg tonight has unveiled the proposed new Kuching KM Zero (KM0) Monument which will be located near the Darul Hana bridge at the Kuching Waterfront here.

According to the Royal Institution of Surveyors Sarawak (RISM) Sarawak Branch in a statement, the proposed design of the monument resembles two cats holding up the KM0 sign, which signifies Kuching, the Cat City.

Previously located at the Brook Memorial monument near the Old Kuching Courthouse, the KM0 and its new monument is set to become a new tourist attraction and landmark in Kuching City.

RISM Sarawak Branch said it has been working closely with the relevant authorities in identifying and establishing the Kuching KM0.

“Traditionally, the KM0 monument denotes a particular location or origin, usually in the capital city, from which distances are measured.

“One famous marker is the Milliarium Aureum (Golden Milestone) of the Roman Empire, believed to be the literal origin of the maxim ‘all roads lead to Rome’,” it said.

According to RISM Sarawak Branch chairman Sharlene Toh, the establishment of the KM0 Monument will restore a piece of lost history.

“It is also symbolising the integral role of surveyors in surveying and measuring our landscape,” Toh said in her speech at RISM Sarawak 50th Anniversary at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) tonight.