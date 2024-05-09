One killed, two injured after trailer lorry crashed into another at Jln Stapang-Bintulu

SIBU (May 9): A person was killed while two others were injured after the trailer lorry they were travelling in crashed into a stationary trailer lorry along Jalan Stapang-Bintulu near here today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 4 chief Andy Alie, said a distress call was received at 5.50pm, and firefighters from Sibujaya fire station were rushed to the scene some 38km away.

“Upon arriving at the scene, it was found that a trailer lorry had crashed into a stationary trailer lorry.

“The deceased had been thrown out of the vehicle as a result of the crash, and was confirmed dead by the medical personnel.

“One of the passengers had been rescued by the public while another was extricated by firefighters from the wrecked vehicle,” he said.

The injured were then handed over to medical personnel to be sent to the hospital.

Andy said that the identity of the deceased was still unknown, before ending the rescue operation at 7.05pm.