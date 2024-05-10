More local vendors invited to join in Sarawak Energy tenders, projects

KUCHING (May 10): Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) is looking forward to inviting more local vendors to participate in their future tenders and projects, especially those who are newly registered with the corporation, its senior manager Awang Suffian Awang Shawal said.

He, however, reminded that a company’s financial background is an important criterion in assessing a vendor’s capability to secure a contract with Sarawak Energy.

“Contractors who are interested in participating should have a good financial background to mitigate potential issues during the project implementation phase,” he said during the opening of Business Financial Management Strategy Seminar, jointly organised by Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and SEB at the Dayak Chamber Tower in Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here on May 7.

Over 40 participants, mostly DCCI members from Miri, Sibu, Serian, Bau and Kuching, attended the seminar, according to a DCCI press release made available yesterday.

The seminar was held mainly for contractors, SME business owners, as well as finance and administrative officers.

Its objective was to provide local vendors, especially DCCI members, with financial management knowledge as well as information on pre-requisite licensing, vendor financing strategy, provision of Section 17 (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act, particularly on corporate liability awareness matters.

The speakers were Awang Suffian and Nurul Hafizah Saili from the Bumiputera Division of SEB; Hajibah Ibrahim, Kedong Luhat and Albert Chew Kwang Heng from SEB Integrity and Compliance Unit; Mohd Harith Hakimi Amran from SME Bank; Suzan Engok Tumba from Contractors and Consultants Registration Unit (UPKJ) and Mohd Syafiq Hamid from Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

Dr Florince Christy, DCCI vice president and chairperson for DCCI Training Committee, also spoke at the seminar.

In her opening remarks, Florince said she was sincerely hopeful that DCCI members would take the opportunity to learn as well as upgrade their skills and competencies for the job opportunities available for vendors in SEB.

Also present were DCCI president Dato Allan Keripin Nangkai, its treasurer Ambrose Jarat and Supreme Council member Marichelle Lival as well as representatives from DCCI Secretariat and the offices of SEB, SME Bank, CIDB and UPKJ.