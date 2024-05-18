Team-building activities a great way to bring civil servants closer together, says deputy director

KUCHING (May 18): Team-building programmes serve as an excellent opportunity for members of the civil service to enhance their sense of belonging.

In stating this, Education Department Sarawak deputy director (student development sector) Zamzaitul Akmal Hisham Ahmad said such activities could also foster a more positive atmosphere and enhance the cooperation among the participants.

“We hope that through this annual programme, the relationship among our staff would become closer, fostering a sense of unity that would further streamline our work,” he said in his brief remark for the team-building programme at the Sarawak Co-Curriculum Centre in Santubong here today, which gathered 36 staff members of the department’s two units: Student Affairs and Talent Unit.

This year’s programme, said Zamzaitul Akmal, was unique as it combined a ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) and the Teacher’s Day 2024 celebration.

“It’s not easy for all of us to gather in a programme like this, considering that everyone is always busy.

“For this, I thank you and congratulations to everyone for your attendance,” he added.