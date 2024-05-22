Lee: Precious harmony, peaceful co-existence in Sarawak must be upheld

MIRI (May 22): The harmony and peaceful existence enjoyed in Sarawak must continue to be upheld, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said this spirit is reflected in Sarawakians of different faiths enjoying freedom of worship and practising mutual respect in the state.

“We are fortunate in Sarawak to enjoy peace, harmony, and solidarity against a backdrop of diverse cultures, races, and religions.

“This is a stark contrast to war and strife happening in other parts of the world. This is precious and must be upheld at all times in Sarawak,” he said during the Miri Buddhist Society’s Wesak Day celebration in Krokop, here today.

He also commended representatives of Sikh and Hindu associations for attending the event.

Lee said the government’s role in upholding peace and harmony is reflected in an RM100 million grant for the maintenance and upgrading of places of worship disbursed through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

He praised the Miri Buddhist Society for introducing Buddha’s teachings to kindergartens.

“This will prepare them to face their future and its challenges faced with a positive mindset and values when they grow up,” he said.

Lee also announced an RM25,000 allocation for the society’s activities.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting and Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii.