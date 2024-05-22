Premier: South Korea, Sarawak to strengthen economic cooperation

KUCHING (May 22): South Korea and Sarawak have agreed to continue strengthening economic cooperation, especially in the field of renewable energy, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In a post on his official Sarawakku Facebook page, Abang Johari said efforts in this direction were discussed in a meeting between South Korea through the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Sarawak government on Tuesday.

He said Korean companies will cooperate with companies from Sarawak, especially SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd, in the country’s transition programme to green energy sources.

He explained that SEDC Energy will supply hydrogen gas and ammonia for use in South Korea in the country’s efforts to transition from coal to renewable sources.

Abang Johari was on a two-day working visit to South Korea.

He also led the Sarawak delegation on a visit to a power plant facility located on Yongheung Island.

The Yongheung power plant, which is under the management of Korea South East Power (KOEN), supplies 9,278MW of electricity for Korea’s energy needs through five generation locations.

South Korea’s total power generation capacity is 139,147MW.

Among those present were Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, Energy and Environmental Sustainability Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, and SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.