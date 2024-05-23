Owners of Kapit land acquired for transmission line receive compensation

KAPIT (May 23): Seventy landowners from Bukit Mabong District whose lands were acquired for the installation of Putai-Baleh-Mapai, Kanowit 500KV transmission line received their land compensation at the Land and Survey Department office here on Tuesday.

They received a total of RM907,244.70, with each landowner receiving different amounts depending on the size of their land acquired.

The landowners were from Nanga Putai-Nanga Sepako, Baleh.

According to a press statement, a survey will begin on a 17km stretch of land in Baleh by the middle of next month.

It is scheduled to be completed before the end of the year for extension of the same transmission line, to be followed by land compensation.

Prior to the cheque presentation, Ambrose Abong Bugek and Watson Awan Jalai, political secretaries to the Premier, attended a project briefing by Land and Survey Department Kapit superintendent Sagu Unting.

The Putai-Baleh-Mapai transmission line will link up Baleh dam to the state grid in Mapai, Kanowit to power the state’s industrialisation programme, especially for heavy industries in Samalaju, Bintulu.