Muaythai: Pro and semi-pro fights thrill the crowd in Bintulu

KUCHING (May 29): Eight main semi-pro and pro fights were presented at the Sarawak Premier Cup Muaythai Championships on Friday night at Naim Street Mall@Paragon Bintulu. They involved champions from muaythai clubs of several participating states and countries.

The first three were semi-pro bouts which saw Ade Mutia of Kalbar cruise to a comfortable win over his Sabah opponent (51-54kg), Ayu Arash Aqasha of Legacy defeating Rifki of Kalbar (45-48kg) and Genesis Ralphael of Sabah springing a surprise TKO win over Zulhizam Zulhisham of Sting (54-57kg).

The following three were pro fights in which Sabri from Thaivsix Terengganu beat Aiman Taro of Bintulu (61kg), Muhd Waliyur Rahman from Brunei defeated Omar Kuin from Bintulu and Muhd Hasbullah Mood from Samarahan scored an easy win over Aman Koboi from Selangor (51kg).

However, it was the last two matches which really captured the imagination of the more than 500 spectators who filled the venue.

A three-round clash saw Hakim (ATM Red Army) outpointing Sayuti from Thailand in the super pro (75kg) fight.

The finale was the super pro 55kg clash in which Thailand’s Buakaw Lex defeated Sajo (Fredeator Gym Morrocco) also on points.

Prizes were given out by Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan.