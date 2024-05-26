Unduk Ngadau contest upgraded to national level

KOTA KINABALU (May 26): The Sabah State-level Unduk Ngadau (harvest beauty queen) contest has been upgraded to national level this year with the winner carrying greater responsibility.

2024 National Unduk Ngadau organising chairperson Joanna Kitingan said that the pageant had attracted a lot of participation from West Malaysia to promote the cultural heritage of the Kadazandusun Murut and Rungus (KDMR) people.

She also said that it was the longest running cultural pageant in the country and had been held for 64 years.

“Unduk Ngadau, now 64 years old, is the longest-running cultural heritage pageant in Malaysia. This competition stands apart from other beauty pageants, making its continued relevance essential,” she said when welcoming the 51 Unduk Ngadau finalists for registration at Hilton Hotel here today.

Of the 51 finalists, eight are from outside Sabah.

The finalists from Sabah are Richella Kan Siang Feng (Kemabong), Sueillvindra Tangumoh (Pagalungan), Junesia Nesious (Sook), Marcerine Marcus Molison (Penampang), Clarice Octavia Peter (Tambunan), Magdelen Binti Jenny (Papar), Alesyah Asa (Nabawan), Edna Christabella Kin Vun (Matunggong) and Locebeth Linsing (KDCA Bandaraya).

Also contesting from Sabah are Marcy Grace Lojuki (Putatan), Vanessa Geafri (Kudat), Cathlana Augustine (Karambunai), Joanne Elodea Jonis (Sandakan), Princessy Teresa Leonna (Banggi), Abigail Ary Aylverttsonn (Beaufort), Angelynna Angel Ronnie (Tungku), Elvera Latius (Paitan), Jetilyna Jenytah Juzin (Pitas), Feinny Khoo Kim Ni (Kunak), Veizyeci Hebron (Beluran), Liane Melve Grace Lias (Tenom), Adlyn Janet Adelaide (KDCA Kapayan), Elviana Gunong (Tongod), Amanda Mabellove Piusai (Sipitang), Natasha Jane Geoffrey (Tuaran), Monicka Majin (Keningau), Sandra Rosella Charles (Kuala Penyu), Nicole Lynn Maurice (Membakut), Megann April Kiok (Menumbok), Elldiwirna Saimen (Kiulu), Arnelin Alizziana Rosmin (Kota Marudu), Marylyn Nius (Tawau), Charlene Lyra Rojer (Ranau), Mierlyiesangiela Simon (Lahad Datu), Queency Isabelle Ladzrus (Telupid), Jovita Claire Joseph (Tanjung Aru), Hyellene Danius (Inanam), Ryna Norzita Ramon (Kota Belud), Eristyclaric Liddin (Kalabakan), Nurul Yanadido (Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu), Stella Eriecka Albert (Tamparuli), Magdlena Dinoh (Kinabatangan) and Marie Ann Cheah Ie Hwa (Sipitang).

From outside of Sabah are Princessca Yvanne Kimberly representing Labuan Federal Territory, Welma Estefannie Walter (Melaka), Janecy Joyce John Ambrose (Perak), Vallyssa Velerry Henry (Klang Valley), Evini Claudia Joseph Majakui (Penang), Romandawi Gapari (Johor), Qheesthyna Issandra Ladzrus (Sarawak) and Allvera Azerra Jaunik (Putrajaya).

With the beauty contest now elevated to national level, Joanna said the contestants have a bigger role to play in promoting Sabah’s culture, language and traditional costumes beyond the state.

“In addition, such activities serve to further empower you. As an Unduk Ngadau, you are already a winner. But you also go beyond your name; you are an empowered indigenous woman. It is not just about who you are, but your value, your inner strength, and how you value yourself.

“Unduk Ngadau is a platform where you begin your journey of confidence, knowing not just your culture and tradition, but also your family background and your role as Kadazandusun, Murut and Rungus women,” she said.

This year’s winner will bring home more than RM100,000 worth of prizes including RM12,000 cash prize.

The main event will be held at the Kadazandusun Cultural Association, also known as the Hongkod Koisaan, in Penampang, on May 31.